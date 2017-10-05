Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for Armstrong Flooring in a report issued on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Armstrong Flooring’s FY2017 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.63 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on AFI. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Armstrong Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Gabelli lowered Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE AFI) opened at 15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $432.82 million, a PE ratio of 726.36 and a beta of 4.77. Armstrong Flooring has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 35,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc produces flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial and institutional buildings. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and sells resilient and wood flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments: Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring.

