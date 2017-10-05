ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 34.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ArcBest Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest Corporation in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ArcBest Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Get ArcBest Corporation alerts:

Shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) traded down 1.78% during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.10. 47,802 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.87 million, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. ArcBest Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.11 million. ArcBest Corporation had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Corporation will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/arcbest-corporation-arcb-price-target-increased-to-22-00-by-analysts-at-morgan-stanley.html.

In other news, COO James A. Ingram sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $187,754.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $197,658.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $665,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest Corporation by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest Corporation by 34.1% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest Corporation by 61.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest Corporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest Corporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing integrated logistics solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc and other subsidiaries; ArcBest, which represents the consolidation of the operations of the Premium Logistics, Transportation Management and Household Goods Moving Services segments, and FleetNet, which includes the results of operations of FleetNet America, Inc (FleetNet).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.