Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARZ) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:ARZ) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$3.12. Approximately 203,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average daily volume of 49,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

The stock’s market cap is $207.90 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

About Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in cardiovascular, pain and other areas. The Company’s products include Fibricor, Cambia, Fiorinal, Fiorinal C, Soriatane, Bezalip SR, NeoVisc, Uracyst, Durela, Proferrin, Resultz and Collatamp G.

