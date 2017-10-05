AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $599.22 Million

Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce $599.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $579.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $608.30 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $589.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $599.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $617.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) opened at 88.14 on Thursday. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $70.32 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.96.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 35,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,843,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $164,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,298.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 233.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

