Applied Optoelectronics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 640 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 106% compared to the typical daily volume of 310 put options.
Shares of Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) opened at 59.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.77. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $103.41.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.34 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post $5.32 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson set a $103.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.98.
In related news, Director Chewei Lin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $406,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,732.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,633 shares of company stock worth $2,818,825 in the last ninety days. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Optoelectronics
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for networking end markets, such as Internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and telecommunications (telecom). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment.
