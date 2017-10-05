Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Bought by Union Bankshares Corp

Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 4,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ AAPL) traded up 1.04% on Thursday, hitting $155.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,353,557 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.23 and its 200 day moving average is $150.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.08 and a 1-year high of $164.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 20.87%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 31,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,861.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,430 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $948,612.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,327,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,981 shares of company stock valued at $67,301,543. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

