Apple Inc. (AAPL) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $172.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS AG set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Get Apple Inc. alerts:

Apple (AAPL) traded up 1.11% on Wednesday, hitting $155.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,752,082 shares. Apple has a 12 month low of $104.08 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $801.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post $9.01 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/apple-inc-aapl-given-buy-rating-at-robert-w-baird.html.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $5,515,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,098,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 268,623 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $43,148,912.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,981 shares of company stock worth $67,301,543 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Trust Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co now owns 78,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 21,610 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 557,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,113,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.