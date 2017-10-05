AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.10

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 61,127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AppFolio in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1598.39 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, major shareholder Marc Stad sold 198,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $7,170,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Fund Ii L.P. Dragoneer sold 20,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $679,607.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 972,438 shares of company stock valued at $34,571,525. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth $257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 11.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth $2,615,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 23,912 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 189.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the property management and legal industries. The Company’s mobile-optimized software solutions enable its customers to work at any time and from anywhere across multiple devices.
