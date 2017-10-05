Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) opened at 18.19 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 93.54% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

