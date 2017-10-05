Apache Corporation (APA) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is one of 245 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Apache Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Apache Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache Corporation -0.07% -1.03% -0.36% Apache Corporation Competitors -437.27% 4.65% 1.55%

Dividends

Apache Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Apache Corporation pays out -4,997.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 403.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Apache Corporation has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Apache Corporation is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Apache Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Apache Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Apache Corporation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache Corporation 6 8 3 0 1.82 Apache Corporation Competitors 1416 7360 11931 253 2.53

Apache Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $50.47, suggesting a potential upside of 11.80%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 37.16%. Given Apache Corporation’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apache Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apache Corporation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Apache Corporation $5.63 billion $2.73 billion -2,255.87 Apache Corporation Competitors $1.42 billion $613.49 million 20.54

Apache Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Apache Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Apache Corporation has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apache Corporation’s peers have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apache Corporation peers beat Apache Corporation on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Apache Corporation Company Profile

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s production segments include: the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname. In North America, the Company has three onshore regions: The Permian region, The Midcontinent/Gulf Coast region. The Permian region located in West Texas and New Mexico includes the Permian sub-basins, the Midland Basin, Central Basin Platform/Northwest Shelf and Delaware Basin. The Midcontinent/Gulf Coast region includes the Granite Wash, Tonkawa, Canyon Lime, Marmaton, and Cleveland formations of the West Anadarko Basin, the Woodford-SCOOP and Stack plays located in Central Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford shale in South East Texas.

