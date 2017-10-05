Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) Insider Joseph Swedish Sells 21,125 Shares of Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) insider Joseph Swedish sold 21,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.63, for a total value of $4,027,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Swedish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Joseph Swedish sold 21,125 shares of Anthem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $4,161,625.00.

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,988 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.71. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.85 and a 12 month high of $198.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.54 and its 200-day moving average is $183.75.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post $11.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anthem from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upped their price objective on Anthem from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Delta Lloyd NV raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.4% during the first quarter. Delta Lloyd NV now owns 106,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,505,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 55.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

