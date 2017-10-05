Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Anika Therapeutics worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) opened at 58.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.93 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.66. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $59.91.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc. will post $2.20 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CEO Charles H. Sherwood sold 63,799 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $3,240,351.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,873,266.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. The Company’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration.

