Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,126,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after acquiring an additional 213,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 32,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 309,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 57,797 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CEO Charles H. Sherwood sold 63,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $3,240,351.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,873,266.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ ANIK) opened at 58.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.90. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $857.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Anika Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics Inc. will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. The Company’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration.

