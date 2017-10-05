Anglo American plc (AAL) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,404 ($18.62) and last traded at GBX 1,397 ($18.53). 5,319,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 6,067,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,363.50 ($18.09).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.22) price target (up from GBX 1,500 ($19.90)) on shares of Anglo American plc in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Anglo American plc from GBX 1,000 ($13.26) to GBX 1,250 ($16.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.55) target price on shares of Anglo American plc in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Anglo American plc to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,080 ($14.33) to GBX 1,250 ($16.58) in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.93) target price on shares of Anglo American plc in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Anglo American plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,328.44 ($17.62).

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,343.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,178.07. The stock’s market cap is GBX 18.71 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.

In other Anglo American plc news, insider Philip R. Hampton acquired 725 shares of Anglo American plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,289 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,345.25 ($12,395.87). Insiders purchased a total of 763 shares of company stock valued at $980,831 over the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/anglo-american-plc-aal-shares-up-2-5.html.

About Anglo American plc

Anglo American plc is a mining company. The Company has a portfolio of mining operations and undeveloped resources with a focus on diamonds, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), and bulk commodities and other minerals. Its segments include De Beers, Platinum, Copper, Nickel, Niobium and Phosphates, Iron Ore and Manganese, Coal, and Corporate and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.