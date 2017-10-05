Analyzing Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (YIN) and CME Group (CME)

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN) and CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CME Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yintech Investment Holdings Limited and CME Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yintech Investment Holdings Limited 30.09% 33.52% 28.50% CME Group 46.05% 7.61% 2.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Yintech Investment Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of CME Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of CME Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. CME Group pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CME Group pays out 54.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yintech Investment Holdings Limited and CME Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yintech Investment Holdings Limited $506.89 million 1.59 $150.76 million $2.15 5.33 CME Group $3.61 billion 12.89 $2.49 billion $4.89 27.99

CME Group has higher revenue and earnings than Yintech Investment Holdings Limited. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CME Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yintech Investment Holdings Limited and CME Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yintech Investment Holdings Limited 0 0 1 0 3.00 CME Group 0 3 5 0 2.63

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.89%. CME Group has a consensus price target of $134.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.56%. Given Yintech Investment Holdings Limited’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is more favorable than CME Group.

Summary

CME Group beats Yintech Investment Holdings Limited on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yintech Investment Holdings Limited

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services in China. The Company facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold, and other precious metals and commodities on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and the Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange. The Company provides its customers with various services, such as account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards and real-time customer support. On the Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and the Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange, the Company serves as counterparty to its customers’ trades. On the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the Company serves as an agent and does not hold principal positions. The Company’s services include investor education, market information provision and research. Its research services include research reports, online lectures, live market commentaries and quantitative analysis.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc., through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc. (COMEX) exchanges. The Company provides electronic trading around the globe on its CME Globex platform. The Company also offers clearing and settlement services across asset classes for exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives through its clearinghouses CME Clearing and CME Clearing Europe. It also provides hosting, connectivity and customer support for electronic trading through its co-location services. The Company’s CME Direct platform offers side-by-side trading of exchange-listed and privately negotiated markets.

