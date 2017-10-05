Analyzing Intellipharmaceutics International (IPCI) and Its Competitors

Intellipharmaceutics International (NASDAQ: IPCI) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Intellipharmaceutics International to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Intellipharmaceutics International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellipharmaceutics International -225.15% -867.02% -135.20% Intellipharmaceutics International Competitors -3,194.33% -54.63% -8.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intellipharmaceutics International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Intellipharmaceutics International $4.36 million -$9.05 million -3.21 Intellipharmaceutics International Competitors $7.79 billion $2.46 billion 0.19

Intellipharmaceutics International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Intellipharmaceutics International. Intellipharmaceutics International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Intellipharmaceutics International has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellipharmaceutics International’s peers have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Intellipharmaceutics International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellipharmaceutics International 0 2 2 0 2.50 Intellipharmaceutics International Competitors 787 3403 5853 137 2.52

Intellipharmaceutics International currently has a consensus price target of $3.78, indicating a potential upside of 246.33%. As a group, “Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 22.42%. Given Intellipharmaceutics International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intellipharmaceutics International is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Intellipharmaceutics International peers beat Intellipharmaceutics International on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and manufacture of controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. Its Hypermatrix technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that is applied to the development of a range of existing and new pharmaceuticals. Based on this technology platform, it has developed various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products, and product candidates in various stages of development, in therapeutic areas that include neurology and cardiovascular. Its pipeline of products includes Rexista Oxycodone, Regabatin XR, Generic Focalin XR, Generic Effexor XR, Generic Protonix, Generic Glucophage XR, Generic Seroquel XR, Generic Lamictal XR, Generic Keppra XR, Generic Pristiq and Generic Ranexa. Its generic product candidates also include Trazodone hydrochloride extended-release tablets and Carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsules.

