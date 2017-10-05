Analyzing Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) & Great Basin Scientific (GBSN)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) and Great Basin Scientific (NASDAQ:GBSN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and Great Basin Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 4 0 3.00 Great Basin Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $240.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.49%. Given Bio-Rad Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bio-Rad Laboratories is more favorable than Great Basin Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Great Basin Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories 0.73% 3.15% 2.13% Great Basin Scientific 2,588.36% N/A 168.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Great Basin Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.08 billion 3.21 $233.59 million $0.50 450.74 Great Basin Scientific $3.15 million 0.04 -$30.80 million N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Great Basin Scientific.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Basin Scientific has a beta of 5.09, meaning that its share price is 409% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Great Basin Scientific on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, sells and services reagents, apparatus and instruments used for biological research. The Clinical Diagnostics segment develops, manufactures, sells and services automated test systems, informatics systems, test kits and specialized quality controls for the healthcare market. As of December 31, 2016, Bio-Rad sold more than 8,000 products and services to a client base, including scientific research, healthcare, education and government customers around the world.

About Great Basin Scientific

Great Basin Scientific, Inc. is a molecular diagnostic testing company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of its molecular diagnostic platform designed to test for infectious diseases, especially hospital-acquired infections. Its commercially available tests are clostridium difficile (C. diff) and Group B Strep. Its system includes an analyzer and a diagnostic cartridge. Each analyzer contains a module into, which individual test cartridges are placed. Its other diagnostic assays in the late stages of product development include a pre-surgical nasal screen for Staphylococcus aureus (SA), food borne pathogen panel, panel for candida blood infections, test for pertussis and a test for Chlamydia tracomatis (CT)/Neisseria gonorrhea (NG). The Company also has a pipeline of assays in an early stage of development, including respiratory testing and sepsis (blood infection) panels. It markets a platform of molecular testing in small to medium sized hospitals.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.