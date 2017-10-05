Analyzing Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) and Porter Bancorp (PBIB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) and Porter Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porter Bancorp has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Porter Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp $336.88 million 4.54 $72.74 million $1.82 21.04 Porter Bancorp $35.80 million 1.95 -$2.01 million ($0.33) -34.73

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Porter Bancorp. Porter Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berkshire Hills Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Porter Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Porter Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Porter Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 Porter Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $37.70, suggesting a potential downside of 1.57%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than Porter Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Porter Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Porter Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Porter Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp 15.03% 6.93% 0.85% Porter Bancorp -4.59% -5.33% -0.20%

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats Porter Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (Berkshire) is a holding company for Berkshire Bank (the Bank) and Berkshire Insurance Group. Berkshire offers a range of deposit, lending, insurance and wealth management products to retail, commercial, not-for-profit and municipal customers in its market areas. Berkshire product offerings also include retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management and commercial interest rate swaps. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, which include residential mortgages, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. The Bank’s securities available for sale include municipal bonds and obligations, mortgage-backed securities, other bonds and obligations, and marketable equity securities. As of December 5, 2016, the Bank had 99 full service branch offices in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

About Porter Bancorp

Porter Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, PBI Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community bank with a range of commercial and personal banking products. It offers retail and commercial deposit products. It offers drive-in banking facilities, automatic teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, credit cards, debit cards, Internet banking, mobile banking, treasury management services, remote deposit services, electronic funds transfers through automated clearing house services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, cash management, vault services, and loan and deposit sweep accounts. It operates banking offices in approximately 12 counties in Kentucky. Its markets include metropolitan Louisville in Jefferson County and the surrounding counties of Henry and Bullitt. It serves south central Kentucky and southern Kentucky from banking offices in Butler, Green, Hart, Edmonson, Barren, Warren, Ohio and Daviess Counties.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.