Analysts Set Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) Price Target at $55.83

Shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VR shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on Validus Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Validus Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Validus Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Validus Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS AG dropped their price objective on Validus Holdings from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Validus Holdings by 14.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Validus Holdings in the second quarter worth about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Validus Holdings by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Validus Holdings by 93.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Validus Holdings by 10.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Validus Holdings (NYSE VR) traded up 0.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,543 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.53. Validus Holdings has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $675.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.84 million. Validus Holdings had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Validus Holdings will post $2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Validus Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Validus Holdings

Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Validus Re, Talbot, Western World and AlphaCat. Validus Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance segment focused treaty reinsurance. Validus Re concentrates on first-party property and other reinsurance risks. Talbot is a specialty insurance segment operating within the Lloyd’s insurance market through Syndicate 1183.

