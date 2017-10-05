Analysts Set V.F. Corporation (VFC) PT at $60.11

Shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.
VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America Corporation reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of V.F. Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of V.F. Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of V.F. Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded V.F. Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of V.F. Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.
In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 22,852 shares of V.F. Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $1,438,304.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,057.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aidan O’meara sold 29,336 shares of V.F. Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $1,834,673.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 453,152 shares of company stock valued at $28,649,326. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. Corporation by 1,744.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,467,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,070,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412,097 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of V.F. Corporation by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,920,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,864,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,477 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. Corporation by 12,957.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,191 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of V.F. Corporation by 1,249.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 930,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,588,000 after acquiring an additional 861,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,383,000.
Shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE VFC) traded down 0.31% during trading on Friday, hitting $64.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,000 shares. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.77. V.F. Corporation has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $65.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91.
V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. V.F. Corporation had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Corporation will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. V.F. Corporation’s payout ratio is 64.86%.
V.F. Corporation Company Profile
V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, production, procurement, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Sportswear. Its Outdoor & Action Sports Coalition is a group of authentic outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands.
