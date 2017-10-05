Analysts Set Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) PT at $64.11

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS AG set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Group LLC restated an “average” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 22,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $1,226,614.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,354.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Culver sold 64,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $3,468,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 390,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,898,857.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 6.8% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 31,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 8.0% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 369,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 3,809,645.9% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,667,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 104.4% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 202,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 103,256 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ SBUX) traded up 1.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.60. 7,994,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $64.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Starbucks Corporation had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 52.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks Corporation

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

