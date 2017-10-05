Analysts Set Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) Price Target at $13.86

Shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.86.

FRAN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Get Francesca's Holdings Corporation alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/analysts-set-francescas-holdings-corporation-fran-price-target-at-13-86.html.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Daruma Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation by 2.7% during the second quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,589,000 after buying an additional 86,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 162,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation by 26.0% during the second quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 101,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 20,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) traded up 1.21% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. 913,140 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.22.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.80 million. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Francesca’s Holdings Corporation will post $0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Francesca’s Holdings Corporation

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer, which operates a chain of boutiques across the United States. The Company offers a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 671 boutiques in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and also served its customers through www.francescas.com, its e-commerce Website.

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Holdings Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's Holdings Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.