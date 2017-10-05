Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cousins Properties Incorporated alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/analysts-set-cousins-properties-incorporated-cuz-price-target-at-10-13.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 55,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 452,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties (NYSE CUZ) traded up 0.11% on Monday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,587 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.68 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post $0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.