Analysts Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Price Target at $10.13

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.10.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 55,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 452,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter.
Cousins Properties (NYSE CUZ) traded up 0.11% on Monday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,587 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.06.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.68 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post $0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.