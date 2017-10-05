Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 5th (BEZ, NTAP, SALM, SB, SCWX, SFM, SIEGY, SMCI, SRI, SRT)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, October 5th:

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a hold rating.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NetApp's better-than-expected first-quarter 2018 results benefited from continuous product refreshes and growing portfolio based on SolidFire acquisition. Extended partnership with Microsoft also looks beneficial for the company. The company is also winning customers previously served by competitors like HP and Dell-EMC. Meanwhile, cost reduction initiatives will facilitate margin expansion over the long run. Notably, the company has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, intensifying competition in the flash segment is a major headwind.”

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sprouts Farmers Markets, LLC engages in the retailing of natural and organic food primarily in the United States. The Company offers fresh produce, meats, cheeses, dairy, bakery, beer and wine, bulk foods, vitamins, and supplements. Sprouts Farmers Markets, LLC is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Siemens AG (NASDAQ:SIEGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Synacor, Inc. is a provider of solutions for delivery of online content and services. Synacor clients including cable, telecom, satellite and consumer electronics companies, use Synacor’s Platform to deliver TV shows, movies, music, news, games, sports, email, tech support and other value-added services to their end-customers, across multiple connected devices. Its platform includes Website design and development, unified registration and login (single sign-on), billing integration, personalization, video delivery capability, content management system, household management, toolbar and television listings. Synacor, Inc. is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

