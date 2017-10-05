Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) to Post $0.57 EPS

Analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Synopsys posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.22 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,429 shares in the company, valued at $15,533,247.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $384,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,423.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 40.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.7% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 101.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 14.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) traded up 0.76% on Wednesday, hitting $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,786 shares. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

