Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

AMRS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Amyris from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company set a $4.00 target price on Amyris and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on Amyris and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.69.

Shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) traded down 2.5843% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.2342. The company had a trading volume of 256,448 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company’s market capitalization is $121.63 million. Amyris has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $18.15.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amyris will post ($3.42) EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amyris stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Amyris worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc is an integrated industrial biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in research and development and sales of fuels and farnesene-derived products. It is applying its industrial synthetic biology platform to engineer, manufacture and sell products into a range of consumer and industrial markets, including cosmetics, flavors and fragrances (F&F), solvents and cleaners, polymers, lubricants, healthcare products and fuels.

