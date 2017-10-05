AMN Healthcare Services (AHS) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AHS) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AMN Healthcare Services earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.5232671683054 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AHS) traded down 1.31% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 591,318 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include nurse and allied solutions, locum tenens solutions and other workforce solutions.

