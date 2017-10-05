AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America Corporation cut AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.76 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

Get AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE ABC) opened at 82.74 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) had a return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $38.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corporation will post $5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/amerisourcebergen-corporation-holding-co-abc-upgraded-to-outperform-at-robert-w-baird.html.

In other AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) news, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $960,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peyton R. Howell sold 3,243 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $260,185.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,341.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,123. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) during the first quarter worth about $2,547,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) during the first quarter worth about $1,414,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 141.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 8.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.