Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 82,231 Shares of CBOE Holdings, Inc. (CBOE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBOE Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of CBOE Holdings worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBOE Holdings by 39.9% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after purchasing an additional 111,252 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBOE Holdings by 30.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBOE Holdings by 297.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBOE Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in CBOE Holdings by 9.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ CBOE) opened at 109.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average is $91.39. CBOE Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $109.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.50.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CBOE Holdings had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBOE Holdings, Inc. will post $3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from CBOE Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CBOE Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of CBOE Holdings from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of CBOE Holdings in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of CBOE Holdings in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

In other news, Director Carole E. Stone sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total value of $147,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 7,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $706,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,417.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,240 shares of company stock valued at $20,981,248. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

CBOE Holdings Company Profile

CBOE Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is operating markets that offer for trading options on various market indexes (index options), on an exclusive basis, and futures contracts, as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options, such as options on the stocks of individual corporations (equity options), and options on other exchange-traded products (ETP options), such as exchange-traded funds (ETF options) and exchange-traded notes (ETN options).

