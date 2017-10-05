Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 1,385 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Steven Madden worth $16,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 97.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $127,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3,804.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.96.

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) opened at 43.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $374.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.22 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. and its subsidiaries design, source, market and sell name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children, and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories. The Company operates through five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost and Licensing.

