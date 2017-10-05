American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of American National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

American National Bankshares (AMNB) traded up 0.72% on Wednesday, reaching $42.15. 10,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.80. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post $2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 21.0% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 114,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 19,885 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 20.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 200.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc is a one-bank holding company. American National Bank and Trust Company (the Bank) is the only banking subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and trust and investment services. The Community banking segment involves making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses.

