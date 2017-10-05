American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.82

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.82 and last traded at $105.75, with a volume of 101,217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average of $99.51.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post $6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.57%.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total transaction of $2,606,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $215,108.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 153.6% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

