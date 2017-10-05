American Express Company (AXP) Shares Sold by National Planning Corp

National Planning Corp trimmed its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,082 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. National Planning Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE AXP) opened at 91.01 on Thursday. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $59.50 and a 1-year high of $91.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post $5.74 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

In related news, insider James Peter Bush sold 10,230 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $926,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Sobbott sold 6,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $506,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 959,617 shares of company stock worth $81,377,425. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.48.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

