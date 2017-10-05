American Express Company (AXP) Receives “Sell” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in a report issued on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $79.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.48.

Get American Express Company alerts:

American Express (NYSE AXP) traded up 0.55% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947,958 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.41. American Express has a 1-year low of $59.50 and a 1-year high of $91.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 21.90%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post $5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “American Express Company (AXP) Receives “Sell” Rating from Credit Suisse Group” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/american-express-company-axp-receives-sell-rating-from-credit-suisse-group.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 94,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $8,096,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,665 shares in the company, valued at $22,348,807.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 5,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $513,648.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,617 shares of company stock valued at $81,377,425 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Waldron LP acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 159,555 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 372,299 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,452,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 3,846.2% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in American Express by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,100,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.