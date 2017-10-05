Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) VP Sells $128,674.70 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $128,674.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Christopher Day sold 1,529 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $71,098.50.

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ AMBA) opened at 49.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.57. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $73.08.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.79 million. Ambarella had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc offers semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, sharing and display. The Company operates through the development and sale of low-power, high-definition video products segment. Its system-on-a-chip designs incorporate HD video processing, image processing, audio processing and system functions onto a single chip.

