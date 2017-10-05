Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) Receives “Hold” Rating from MKM Partners

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at MKM Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) traded up 0.18% during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 213,158 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock’s market capitalization is $757.05 million.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $172.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.75 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. Ambac Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 46,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Financial Guarantee and Financial Services. The Financial Guarantee segment provides financial guarantees, including insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international obligations.

