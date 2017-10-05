Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRN. BidaskClub cut Amarin Corporation PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin Corporation PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin Corporation PLC in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Amarin Corporation PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Amarin Corporation PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amarin Corporation PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ AMRN) opened at 3.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The company’s market cap is $955.90 million. Amarin Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.47.

Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin Corporation PLC will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amarin Corporation PLC by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Amarin Corporation PLC by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Amarin Corporation PLC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amarin Corporation PLC by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Amarin Corporation PLC by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation PLC Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company with operations in lipid science focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. The Company operates through the development and commercialization of Vascepa segment. The Company’s lead product, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) capsule, is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

