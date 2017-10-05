Amarillo National Bank Continues to Hold Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)

Amarillo National Bank maintained its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 69,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 717.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 55,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 142,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE PG) traded down 0.352% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.095. 2,309,805 shares of the stock traded hands. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $94.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average of $89.73. The company has a market cap of $234.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.466 and a beta of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post $4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial Corporation downgraded Procter & Gamble Company (The) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.44 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other Procter & Gamble Company (The) news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $1,869,213.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Biegger sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $244,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,161.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,070. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

