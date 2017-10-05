Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,394 Shares of World Fuel Services Corporation (INT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in World Fuel Services Corporation were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corporation by 17.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corporation by 38.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corporation by 15.3% in the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America Corporation downgraded World Fuel Services Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised World Fuel Services Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) opened at 35.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.95. World Fuel Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). World Fuel Services Corporation had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. World Fuel Services Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corporation will post $2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. World Fuel Services Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other World Fuel Services Corporation news, SVP Carlos M. Velazquez sold 6,850 shares of World Fuel Services Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $231,119.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,758.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 1,500 shares of World Fuel Services Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Fuel Services Corporation Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation is engaged in providing aviation, marine and land energy, logistics and technology solutions to customers and suppliers around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Aviation, Marine and Land. In its Aviation segment, the Company offers fuel and related products and services.

