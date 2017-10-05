Altus Strategies PLC (ALS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Beaufort Securities

Altus Strategies PLC (LON:ALS)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Beaufort Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Altus Strategies PLC (LON:ALS) opened at 8.375 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 9.02 million. Altus Strategies PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 7.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.14.

About Altus Strategies PLC

Altus Strategies Plc is a United Kingdom-based natural resources company. The Company has a portfolio of projects in Cameroon, Ethiopia, Liberia and Morocco. It is focused on gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc and silver. Its gold focused projects include Bella Yella, Laboum and Tamatert. Its copper focused projects include Tigray-Afar, Agdz and Quarzazate.

