Altria Group (MO) Shares Bought by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 133.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 97.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. Cowen and Company upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $67.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $994,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,590,842.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $1,959,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group (NYSE MO) opened at 63.49 on Thursday. Altria Group has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $77.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post $3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

