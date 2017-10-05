Altria Group (MO) Position Boosted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AT Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,300 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $994,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,590,842.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $1,959,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Vetr lowered shares of Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) traded up 0.501% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.808. 2,352,279 shares of the stock traded hands. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.415 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post $3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

