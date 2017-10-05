Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Continues to Hold Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC continued to hold its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,757.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,377,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,045,875,000 after buying an additional 58,073,138 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 204.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,018,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,174,000 after buying an additional 5,380,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,871,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,250,843,000 after buying an additional 2,650,045 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $448,263,000 after buying an additional 1,376,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 866.7% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $119,205,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $100.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.12.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $614,889.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $163,685.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) opened at 81.46 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42. Lowe’s Companies also saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 6,466 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 538% compared to the average volume of 1,014 put options.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 62.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

