Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Position Lowered by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 2,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ GOOGL) opened at 966.78 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $743.59 and a 52-week high of $1,008.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $944.46 and its 200 day moving average is $935.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.25 by ($3.24). The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,069.98 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Societe Generale set a $1,210.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.14.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

