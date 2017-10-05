Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Holdings Held by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles continued to hold its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 79,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,982,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc. alerts:

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ GOOGL) traded up 1.78% during trading on Thursday, hitting $984.00. The stock had a trading volume of 800,336 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $944.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $935.77. The company has a market cap of $681.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $743.59 and a 12 month high of $1,008.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.25 by ($3.24). Alphabet had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale set a $1,210.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $940.00 price target (down from $980.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,258.00 price target (up from $1,250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,135.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Holdings Held by Hoertkorn Richard Charles” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/alphabet-inc-googl-holdings-held-by-hoertkorn-richard-charles.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.