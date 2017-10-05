Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Shares Bought by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1,046.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers National Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Vetr cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $988.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,034.31.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) traded up 1.7317% during trading on Thursday, reaching $968.1599. The company had a trading volume of 609,411 shares. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $727.54 and a 52-week high of $988.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.0872 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $929.62 and a 200-day moving average of $917.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L John Doerr sold 13,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.15, for a total transaction of $12,500,665.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,692.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.77, for a total value of $1,899,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,694 shares of company stock worth $39,941,804. 13.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

