Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Holdings Trimmed by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.0% during the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,046.7% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Vetr downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,033.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,080.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,034.31.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) traded up 1.73% during trading on Thursday, reaching $968.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,654 shares. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $727.54 and a 52 week high of $988.25. The company has a market capitalization of $670.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $929.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $917.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $26.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.61 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.49%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Shirley M. Tilghman sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.09, for a total transaction of $492,497.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,442.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.40, for a total value of $3,833,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,694 shares of company stock valued at $39,941,804 in the last three months. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

