Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Stake Boosted by Silver Point Capital L.P.

Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,418,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,200 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up about 7.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 0.71% of Ally Financial worth $71,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 49,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) traded up 0.185% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.305. 1,002,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.388 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $760.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc is a digital financial services company. The Company is a bank and financial holding company. Its segments include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, Corporate Finance operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance operations segment provides the United States-based automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers, and automotive and equipment financing services to companies and municipalities.

