Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate Corporation (The) were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,847,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,374,397,000 after purchasing an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,213,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,141,452,000 after purchasing an additional 575,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,074,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,472,962,000 after purchasing an additional 530,591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,202,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,268,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 363,084 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate Corporation (The) alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/allstate-corporation-the-all-shares-sold-by-ftb-advisors-inc.html.

In other news, President Matthew E. Winter sold 48,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $4,255,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 12,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $1,156,177.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,511 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,602 shares of company stock worth $13,272,624 over the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays PLC cut their price target on Allstate Corporation (The) from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on Allstate Corporation (The) from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Allstate Corporation (The) in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Allstate Corporation (NYSE ALL) traded up 0.28% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 350,450 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.08. Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $95.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48.

Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Allstate Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.02%. Allstate Corporation (The)’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allstate Corporation will post $5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Allstate Corporation (The)’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Allstate Corporation (The) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 63% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Corporation (The) Profile

The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company’s business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. It is engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business.

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Corporation (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate Corporation (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.