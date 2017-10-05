Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,535,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,196,000 after purchasing an additional 61,622 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 18.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 30,208 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.5% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 27,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $810,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.08.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $4,699,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 280,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,672.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $26,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,982.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,678.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ AXTA) opened at 29.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2957.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $34.10.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

